Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Amkor Technology (AMKR) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amkor Technology (AMKR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Amkor Technology is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 613 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amkor Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR's full-year earnings has moved 28.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AMKR has moved about 77.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 15.8%. This shows that Amkor Technology is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 64.1%.

In Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 41.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amkor Technology belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 45% so far this year, meaning that AMKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Amkor Technology and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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