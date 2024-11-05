Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging American Superconductor (AMSC) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. American Superconductor (AMSC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Superconductor is one of 619 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Superconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSC's full-year earnings has moved 500% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AMSC has moved about 142.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 24.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that American Superconductor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 51%.

For Broadcom Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Superconductor is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.3% so far this year, so AMSC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Broadcom Inc. falls under the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this industry has 44 stocks and is ranked #143. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +34.5%.

American Superconductor and Broadcom Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.