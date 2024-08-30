Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging American Superconductor (AMSC) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has American Superconductor (AMSC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

American Superconductor is one of 617 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. American Superconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSC's full-year earnings has moved 477.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AMSC has gained about 77.7% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 20.6%. As we can see, American Superconductor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Amphenol (APH). The stock is up 34.8% year-to-date.

For Amphenol, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Superconductor belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.2% so far this year, so AMSC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Amphenol falls under the Electronics - Connectors industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +33.7%.

American Superconductor and Amphenol could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.