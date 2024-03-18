Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging American Superconductor (AMSC) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is American Superconductor (AMSC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

American Superconductor is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 622 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Superconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSC's full-year earnings has moved 35.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AMSC has returned 26.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 10.1% on average. This shows that American Superconductor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18%.

In Airbnb, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Superconductor belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that AMSC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Airbnb, Inc. however, belongs to the Internet - Content industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #76. The industry has moved +11.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track American Superconductor and Airbnb, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.