Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging American Superconductor (AMSC) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is American Superconductor (AMSC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

American Superconductor is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 627 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Superconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSC's full-year earnings has moved 33.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AMSC has gained about 120.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 39.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that American Superconductor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Alkami Technology (ALKT). The stock is up 46.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Alkami Technology's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Superconductor is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.3% so far this year, so AMSC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Alkami Technology belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 148-stock industry is currently ranked #46. The industry has moved +47.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track American Superconductor and Alkami Technology. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.