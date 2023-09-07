Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging American Superconductor (AMSC) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is American Superconductor (AMSC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Superconductor is one of 633 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Superconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSC's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AMSC has returned 128% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 40.3%. This means that American Superconductor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Adobe Systems (ADBE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 67%.

Over the past three months, Adobe Systems' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, American Superconductor belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, a group that includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.4% so far this year, meaning that AMSC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Adobe Systems, however, belongs to the Computer - Software industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #104. The industry has moved +42.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on American Superconductor and Adobe Systems as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.