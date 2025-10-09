Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Amer Movil (AMX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Amer Movil is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 606 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amer Movil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMX's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AMX has returned about 48.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 24.4%. This means that Amer Movil is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Micron (MU). The stock has returned 133.5% year-to-date.

For Micron, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amer Movil belongs to the Wireless Non-US industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 37.2% so far this year, meaning that AMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Micron belongs to the Computer - Integrated Systems industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #14. The industry has moved +73.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Amer Movil and Micron. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.