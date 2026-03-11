Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Alps Electric (APELY) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alps Electric (APELY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Alps Electric is one of 607 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alps Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APELY's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, APELY has gained about 4.9% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 2.2%. This means that Alps Electric is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.9%.

Over the past three months, Cisco Systems' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alps Electric belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.6% so far this year, so APELY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Cisco Systems falls under the Computer - Networking industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #88. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.9%.

Alps Electric and Cisco Systems could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alps Electric (APELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.