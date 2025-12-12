Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Allot (ALLT) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Allot Communications (ALLT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allot Communications is one of 602 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allot Communications is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLT's full-year earnings has moved 140% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ALLT has returned about 72.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 28.6% on average. This means that Allot Communications is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 157.1%.

In Navitas Semiconductor Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 23.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allot Communications belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 168 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.5% so far this year, so ALLT is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. This 45-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved +57.6% year to date.

Allot Communications and Navitas Semiconductor Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

