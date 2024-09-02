Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Airgain (AIRG) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Airgain (AIRG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Airgain is one of 617 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Airgain is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRG's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AIRG has returned 115.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 21.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Airgain is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AudioEye (AEYE). The stock has returned 346.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, AudioEye's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 45%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Airgain is a member of the Communication - Components industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 42.8% so far this year, so AIRG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, AudioEye belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 141-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved +16.1% year to date.

Airgain and AudioEye could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

