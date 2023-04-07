Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Airbnb (ABNB) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Airbnb, Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 643 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABNB's full-year earnings has moved 20.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ABNB has returned 28.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 20.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Airbnb, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Palo Alto Networks (PANW). The stock is up 37.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Palo Alto Networks' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 52.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Airbnb, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Content industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.6% so far this year, so ABNB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Palo Alto Networks falls under the Security industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #45. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +29.5%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Airbnb, Inc. and Palo Alto Networks as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.