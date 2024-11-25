Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Agilysys (AGYS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Agilysys (AGYS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Agilysys is one of 619 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Agilysys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGYS' full-year earnings has moved 31.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AGYS has returned about 62.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 28.1%. This means that Agilysys is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is C3.ai, Inc. (AI). The stock has returned 30.3% year-to-date.

For C3.ai, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Agilysys belongs to the Computer - Integrated Systems industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.2% so far this year, so AGYS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, C3.ai, Inc. falls under the Computers - IT Services industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #61. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.1%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Agilysys and C3.ai, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.