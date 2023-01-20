Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Agilent Technologies (A) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Agilent Technologies (A) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Agilent Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 653 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Agilent Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for A's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, A has returned 2.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 32.5% on average. This shows that Agilent Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Fastly (FSLY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.6%.

In Fastly's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Agilent Technologies belongs to the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #222 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 14.1% so far this year, so An is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Fastly, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 150-stock industry is ranked #55. The industry has moved -58.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Agilent Technologies and Fastly. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

