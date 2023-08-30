Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aehr Test Systems is one of 631 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aehr Test Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEHR's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AEHR has gained about 139.7% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 39.8%. This means that Aehr Test Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Arista Networks (ANET) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 52.8%.

In Arista Networks' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aehr Test Systems belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.2% so far this year, so AEHR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Arista Networks falls under the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #85. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +28.8%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Aehr Test Systems and Arista Networks. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.