Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Advanced Energy Industries is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 604 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Advanced Energy Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEIS' full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AEIS has returned 52.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 22.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Advanced Energy Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Celestica (CLS). The stock has returned 179.1% year-to-date.

For Celestica, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Advanced Energy Industries belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 39.2% so far this year, meaning that AEIS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Celestica falls under the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #47. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +84.2%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Advanced Energy Industries and Celestica. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

