Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Adobe (ADBE) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Adobe Systems (ADBE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Adobe Systems is one of 624 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adobe Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ADBE has returned 85.2% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 46.8%. As we can see, Adobe Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Crexendo (CXDO). The stock has returned 72.1% year-to-date.

For Crexendo, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 160% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adobe Systems belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 57.7% so far this year, so ADBE is performing better in this area.

Crexendo, however, belongs to the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved +55.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Adobe Systems and Crexendo. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.