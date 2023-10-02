Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging ACM Research (ACMR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ACM Research, Inc. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 633 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACM Research, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACMR's full-year earnings has moved 41.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ACMR has gained about 134.8% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 33.5%. This shows that ACM Research, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Arista Networks (ANET). The stock is up 51.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Arista Networks' current year EPS has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ACM Research, Inc. is a member of the Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry, which includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 54.5% so far this year, so ACMR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Arista Networks falls under the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #55. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.8%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on ACM Research, Inc. and Arista Networks as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.