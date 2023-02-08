Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging ACM Research (ACMR) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

ACM Research, Inc. is one of 650 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ACM Research, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACMR's full-year earnings has moved 120% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ACMR has moved about 60.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 18% on average. This shows that ACM Research, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BlackBerry (BB). The stock is up 36.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, BlackBerry's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ACM Research, Inc. belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28.4% so far this year, so ACMR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, BlackBerry belongs to the Computer - Software industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #165. The industry has moved +12.6% year to date.

ACM Research, Inc. and BlackBerry could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.