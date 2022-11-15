Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging A10 Networks (ATEN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is A10 Networks (ATEN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

A10 Networks is one of 655 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. A10 Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEN's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ATEN has moved about 12.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -31.6%. As we can see, A10 Networks is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Celestica (CLS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.8%.

The consensus estimate for Celestica's current year EPS has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, A10 Networks is a member of the Communication - Network Software industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 34.7% so far this year, so ATEN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Celestica falls under the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #3. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track A10 Networks and Celestica. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.