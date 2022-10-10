Are Caleres, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAL) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 4.3% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Caleres (NYSE:CAL). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Caleres' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Caleres is:

51% = US$195m ÷ US$385m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.51 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Caleres' Earnings Growth And 51% ROE

To begin with, Caleres has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 30% which is quite remarkable. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Caleres' net income shrunk at a rate of 13% over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Caleres' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 31% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Caleres''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Caleres Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

When we piece together Caleres' low LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 5.4% (where it is retaining 95% of its profits), calculated for the last three-year period, we are puzzled by the lack of growth. This typically shouldn't be the case when a company is retaining most of its earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For instance, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, Caleres has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 5.8% of its profits over the next three years. However, Caleres' future ROE is expected to decline to 21% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Caleres has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that analysts are forecasting a slight improvement in the company's future earnings growth. The company's existing shareholders might have some respite after all. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

