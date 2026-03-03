Are Business Services Stocks Lagging SGS (SGSOY) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is SGS SA (SGSOY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

SGS SA is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SGS SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGSOY's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SGSOY has moved about 8.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -6.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that SGS SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (SMSMY) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.9%.

For Sims Metal Management Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, SGS SA belongs to the Business - Services industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.6% this year, meaning that SGSOY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sims Metal Management Ltd. falls under the Waste Removal Services industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #197. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5%.

SGS SA and Sims Metal Management Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

