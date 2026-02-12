Are Business Services Stocks Lagging SGS (SGSOY) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has SGS SA (SGSOY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

SGS SA is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SGS SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGSOY's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SGSOY has returned about 6.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -6.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, SGS SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX). The stock has returned 2.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, SKYX Platforms Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, SGS SA is a member of the Business - Services industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.2% so far this year, so SGSOY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, SKYX Platforms Corp. belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 109-stock industry is currently ranked #152. The industry has moved -5.6% year to date.

SGS SA and SKYX Platforms Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SGS SA (SGSOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.