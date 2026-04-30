Are Business Services Stocks Lagging RCM Technologies (RCMT) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

RCM Technologies, Inc. is one of 234 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. RCM Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCMT's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, RCMT has moved about 53.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 8.8% on average. This means that RCM Technologies, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Urgent.ly Inc. (ULYX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 88.2%.

Over the past three months, Urgent.ly Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, RCM Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Staffing Firms industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.6% this year, meaning that RCMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Urgent.ly Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 111-stock industry is currently ranked #168. The industry has moved -6.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track RCM Technologies, Inc. and Urgent.ly Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.