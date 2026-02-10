Are Business Services Stocks Lagging RB Global, Inc. (RBA) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is RB Global (RBA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

RB Global is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. RB Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBA's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, RBA has gained about 14.5% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -5.9%. This means that RB Global is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Richtech (RR). The stock has returned 7.7% year-to-date.

For Richtech, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, RB Global belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.5% so far this year, so RBA is performing better in this area.

Richtech, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 109-stock industry is ranked #157. The industry has moved -4.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on RB Global and Richtech as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

RB Global, Inc. (RBA)

Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR)

