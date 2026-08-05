Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Quad Graphics (QUAD) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Quad/Graphics (QUAD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Quad/Graphics is one of 246 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Quad/Graphics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QUAD's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, QUAD has gained about 68.3% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -6.2%. This means that Quad/Graphics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ralliant (RAL). The stock has returned 31.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Ralliant's current year EPS has increased 21.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Quad/Graphics belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.9% so far this year, so QUAD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ralliant belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 121-stock industry is currently ranked #152. The industry has moved -4.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Quad/Graphics and Ralliant as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.