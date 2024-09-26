Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Qifu Technology, Inc. is one of 317 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Qifu Technology, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QFIN's full-year earnings has moved 17.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, QFIN has returned 68.7% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 15.3%. This means that Qifu Technology, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Matterport, Inc. (MTTR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 68%.

Over the past three months, Matterport, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Qifu Technology, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 171 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31.7% so far this year, so QFIN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Matterport, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Qifu Technology, Inc. and Matterport, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.