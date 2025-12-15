Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Paysign (PAYS) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Paysign, Inc. is one of 257 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Paysign, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYS' full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that PAYS has returned about 81.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 7.6% on average. This means that Paysign, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Rollins (ROL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.6%.

For Rollins, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Paysign, Inc. is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.8% so far this year, meaning that PAYS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Rollins, however, belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #5. The industry has moved +29.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Paysign, Inc. and Rollins. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.