Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Paymentus (PAY) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Paymentus (PAY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Paymentus is one of 270 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Paymentus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAY's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PAY has gained about 4.5% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 0.5%. As we can see, Paymentus is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.1%.

The consensus estimate for Society Pass Incorporated's current year EPS has increased 27.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Paymentus belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.3% so far this year, meaning that PAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Society Pass Incorporated falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 129 stocks and is ranked #59. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.5%.

Paymentus and Society Pass Incorporated could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

