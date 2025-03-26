Are Business Services Stocks Lagging NV5 GLOBAL INC (NVEE) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has NV5 Global (NVEE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

NV5 Global is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 289 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NV5 Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVEE's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that NVEE has returned about 3.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 2%. This shows that NV5 Global is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, OppFi Inc. (OPFI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 40.2%.

The consensus estimate for OppFi Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 10.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, NV5 Global belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 151 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.6% this year, meaning that NVEE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, OppFi Inc. falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 36 stocks and is ranked #130. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track NV5 Global and OppFi Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

