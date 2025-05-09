Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Nomura Research Institute (NRILY) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Nomura Research Institute (NRILY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nomura Research Institute is one of 270 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nomura Research Institute is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NRILY's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, NRILY has moved about 31.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 2.8% on average. This shows that Nomura Research Institute is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7%.

The consensus estimate for Remitly Global, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 137.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Nomura Research Institute belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 129 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.4% so far this year, so NRILY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Remitly Global, Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 35-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved +4.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Nomura Research Institute and Remitly Global, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

