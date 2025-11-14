Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Nextech3D.AI Corporation (NEXCF) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Nextech3D.AI Corporation (NEXCF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nextech3D.AI Corporation is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 259 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nextech3D.AI Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEXCF's full-year earnings has moved 66.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, NEXCF has returned 248.7% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 9.7%. This means that Nextech3D.AI Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Safe Pro Group Inc. (SPAI). The stock is up 18.5% year-to-date.

In Safe Pro Group Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Nextech3D.AI Corporation belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 124 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 20.2% so far this year, meaning that NEXCF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Safe Pro Group Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Nextech3D.AI Corporation and Safe Pro Group Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

