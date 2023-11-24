Are Business Services Stocks Lagging National CineMedia (NCMI) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has National CineMedia (NCMI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

National CineMedia is one of 316 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. National CineMedia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCMI's full-year earnings has moved 105.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, NCMI has moved about 89.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 14.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, National CineMedia is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is OppFi Inc. (OPFI). The stock has returned 72.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for OppFi Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 26.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, National CineMedia belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.2% so far this year, meaning that NCMI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, OppFi Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #166. The industry has moved +16.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track National CineMedia and OppFi Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.