Are Business Services Stocks Lagging MoneyLion (ML) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has MoneyLion Inc. (ML) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MoneyLion Inc. is one of 315 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MoneyLion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ML's full-year earnings has moved 262.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ML has returned about 59.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 3.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that MoneyLion Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is SPX Technologies (SPXC). The stock has returned 36.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies' current year EPS has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, MoneyLion Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.2% so far this year, so ML is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, SPX Technologies belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 173-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved +14.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to MoneyLion Inc. and SPX Technologies as they could maintain their solid performance.

