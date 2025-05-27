Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Mirion Technologies (MIR) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 270 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Mirion Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MIR's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MIR has returned 8% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 1.7%. As we can see, Mirion Technologies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Mitie Group PLC. (MITFY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50%.

In Mitie Group PLC.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Mirion Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 129 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.6% so far this year, so MIR is performing better in this area.

Mitie Group PLC. however, belongs to the Business - Services industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #33. The industry has moved +16.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mirion Technologies, Inc. and Mitie Group PLC. as they could maintain their solid performance.

