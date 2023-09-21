Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Microvast (MVST) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. is one of 329 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Microvast Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MVST's full-year earnings has moved 19.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MVST has moved about 20.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 11.2%. This means that Microvast Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 72.2%.

Over the past three months, Nu Holdings Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 39.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Microvast Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 187 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.8% this year, meaning that MVST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Nu Holdings Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Microvast Holdings, Inc. and Nu Holdings Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

