Are Business Services Stocks Lagging MediaAlpha (MAX) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MediaAlpha, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 288 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MediaAlpha, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAX's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MAX has moved about 10.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 9.1%. This means that MediaAlpha, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Spotify (SPOT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39.3%.

The consensus estimate for Spotify's current year EPS has increased 16.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, MediaAlpha, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 152 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.6% this year, meaning that MAX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Spotify is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track MediaAlpha, Inc. and Spotify. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

