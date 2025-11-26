Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Maximus (MMS) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Maximus (MMS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Maximus is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 258 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Maximus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMS' full-year earnings has moved 20.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MMS has returned 16.1% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -10.4%. This means that Maximus is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Rollins (ROL) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.1%.

The consensus estimate for Rollins' current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Maximus belongs to the Government Services industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #220 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18.2% so far this year, so MMS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Rollins, however, belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #5. The industry has moved +32% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Maximus and Rollins. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.