Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Maximus (MMS) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Maximus (MMS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Maximus is one of 330 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Maximus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMS' full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MMS has gained about 18.6% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 13.8%. This shows that Maximus is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, S&P Global (SPGI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26.2%.

The consensus estimate for S&P Global's current year EPS has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Maximus belongs to the Government Services industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.3% so far this year, so MMS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, S&P Global falls under the Business - Information Services industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #172. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.4%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Maximus and S&P Global as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.