Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Limbach (LMB) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Limbach (LMB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Limbach is one of 308 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Limbach is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMB's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LMB has gained about 106.2% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 26%. As we can see, Limbach is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

NextNav Inc. (NN) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 213.9%.

In NextNav Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Limbach belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.1% so far this year, so LMB is performing better in this area.

In contrast, NextNav Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 165 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +50.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Limbach and NextNav Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

