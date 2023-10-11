Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Limbach (LMB) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Limbach (LMB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Limbach is one of 318 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Limbach is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMB's full-year earnings has moved 21.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LMB has gained about 194.7% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 10.4%. As we can see, Limbach is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Trane Technologies (TT). The stock is up 24.1% year-to-date.

For Trane Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Limbach belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2% so far this year, so LMB is performing better in this area.

Trane Technologies, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 178-stock industry is ranked #83. The industry has moved +30.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Limbach and Trane Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

