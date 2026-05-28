Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Keel Infrastructure Corp (KEEL) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Keel Infrastructure Corp (KEEL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Keel Infrastructure Corp is one of 233 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Keel Infrastructure Corp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEEL's full-year earnings has moved 25.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, KEEL has returned 134.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -10.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Keel Infrastructure Corp is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX). The stock has returned 13.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Keel Infrastructure Corp is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 111 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, meaning that KEEL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Miami International Holdings, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Keel Infrastructure Corp and Miami International Holdings, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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