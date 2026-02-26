Are Business Services Stocks Lagging JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has JBT Marel (JBTM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

JBT Marel is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. JBT Marel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBTM's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, JBTM has moved about 4.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 8.5%. This means that JBT Marel is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4%.

Over the past three months, UL Solutions Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, JBT Marel belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 109 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.5% so far this year, so JBTM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, UL Solutions Inc. falls under the Business - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #150. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.9%.

JBT Marel and UL Solutions Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.