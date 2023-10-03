Are Business Services Stocks Lagging JACOBS SOLUTNS (J) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Jacobs Solutions (J) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Jacobs Solutions is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 318 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Jacobs Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for J's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, J has returned 11.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 7.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Jacobs Solutions is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Braze, Inc. (BRZE). The stock has returned 71.9% year-to-date.

For Braze, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Jacobs Solutions belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 178 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.6% so far this year, so J is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Braze, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Jacobs Solutions and Braze, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

