Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (INGM) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Ingram Micro (INGM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ingram Micro is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 246 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ingram Micro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INGM's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, INGM has moved about 32.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -7.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ingram Micro is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Korn/Ferry (KFY) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.6%.

The consensus estimate for Korn/Ferry's current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ingram Micro is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 121 individual companies and currently sits at #138 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.4% so far this year, meaning that INGM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Korn/Ferry falls under the Staffing Firms industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #92. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +44.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ingram Micro and Korn/Ferry as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.