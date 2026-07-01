Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (INGM) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ingram Micro (INGM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ingram Micro is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 247 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ingram Micro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INGM's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that INGM has returned about 28.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -9.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ingram Micro is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (KSPI). The stock is up 10.9% year-to-date.

For Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ingram Micro belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 121 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.8% so far this year, so INGM is performing better in this area.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #55. The industry has moved -13.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ingram Micro and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (INGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.