Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Heidrick & Struggles is one of 253 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Heidrick & Struggles is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSII's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HSII has returned about 12.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 1.1%. This shows that Heidrick & Struggles is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Jacobs Solutions (J). The stock has returned 11.6% year-to-date.

For Jacobs Solutions, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Heidrick & Struggles belongs to the Staffing Firms industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 29.3% so far this year, meaning that HSII is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Jacobs Solutions belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 118-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved +40.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Heidrick & Struggles and Jacobs Solutions as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

