Are Business Services Stocks Lagging GEN DIGITAL INC (GEN) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Gen Digital (GEN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Gen Digital is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 260 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gen Digital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEN's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GEN has returned about 11.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 4.1%. This means that Gen Digital is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.4%.

In Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Gen Digital belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 122 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.5% so far this year, so GEN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Gen Digital and Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.