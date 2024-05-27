Are Business Services Stocks Lagging GEN DIGITAL INC (GEN) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Gen Digital (GEN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gen Digital is one of 315 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gen Digital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEN's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GEN has gained about 9.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 6.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Gen Digital is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD). The stock is up 31.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gen Digital belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 173 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.6% so far this year, meaning that GEN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Gen Digital and Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.