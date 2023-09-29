Are Business Services Stocks Lagging GEE Group (JOB) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is GEE Group Inc. (JOB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GEE Group Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 329 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GEE Group Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JOB's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, JOB has gained about 16.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 8.3% on average. This means that GEE Group Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD). The stock is up 36.3% year-to-date.

For Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 73.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, GEE Group Inc. belongs to the Staffing Firms industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #216 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.6% so far this year, meaning that JOB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 187-stock industry is ranked #108. The industry has moved +15.8% so far this year.

GEE Group Inc. and Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.