Are Business Services Stocks Lagging FTI Consulting (FCN) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is FTI Consulting (FCN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

FTI Consulting is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 234 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FTI Consulting is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCN's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FCN has returned 8% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -12.5%. This shows that FTI Consulting is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Teads Holding Co. (TEAD) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1%.

The consensus estimate for Teads Holding Co.'s current year EPS has increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, FTI Consulting is a member of the Consulting Services industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.7% so far this year, meaning that FCN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Teads Holding Co. belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #89. The industry has moved -12% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on FTI Consulting and Teads Holding Co. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teads Holding Co. (TEAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.